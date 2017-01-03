2007 Region Champs To Be Recognized at Friday’s Game

The 2007 Adair County Indians boys’ basketball team will be recognized Friday night, Jan. 6 at John Burr Memorial Gymnasium. This year marks the 10th anniversary since the squad captured the 20th District and 5th Region titles.

A meet-and-greet with players and coaches will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s cafeteria, and the team will be recognized at center court at approximately 6:30 p.m., between the Indians’ JV and varsity games against Barren County.

The ’07 squad – coached by Mark Fudge – closed out their season with a 12-game winning streak and won 16 of their last 17 contests before falling to eventual state champion Scott County in the second round of the KHSAA Sweet 16. The region championship was the fourth in school history and only the second since 1955.

The team’s players, coaches, and support staff are listed below.

Players: Tristan Reece, Kalen Kimberland, Corey Helm, Nick Fudge, Brady Bryant, Chaz Giles, Kyle Sandusky, Joseph Willis, Darren Ballou, Tyler Curry, Chris Lewis, Cameron Murrell, and Scotty Neat. Support staff: Josh Ford and Kyle Dalton. Assistant coaches: Mike Scott, Chad Bell, Wes Irvin, and Jimmy Wentworth. Head coach: Mark Fudge.

The entire community is encouraged to come out Friday to show their support for Indians’ teams past and present. Meet-and-greet scheduled for 5:30, recognition at 6:30.

