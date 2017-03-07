20th District foes meet in 5th Region finals

The atmosphere will be electric and the fans will be rowdy as the Indians will meet Taylor County for a fourth time this season but the stakes will be even higher.

The Indians defeated John Hardin last night 79-67 to advance to the 5th Region championship game awaiting their opponent between Taylor County and LaRue County.

The Cardinals of Taylor County defeated the Hawks 58-54 to set up a fourth matchup of the season between the two 20th District teams with a trip to Rupp Arena at stake.

“Playing for a fourth time, we know them and they know us,” Coach Deron Breeze said. “Whoever rebounds better and executes will win the game. They will try to slow it down is my guess.”

Adair County met Taylor County most recently in the 20th District championship game on February 25 coming away with a 90-72 win and a district championship trophy. The Indians are riding a 24-game winning streak with an overall record of 32-1.

Taylor County, on the other hand, is 19-14 overall and made it to the 5th Region finals with victories over Bardstown and LaRue County. They have been without senior Dylan Gaines since the end of January but have managed to go 5-5 since his absence despite him averaging 13 points per game before his injury.

The Indians look to defeat Taylor County for a fourth time this season and advance to the state tournament at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. central time tonight at Central Hardin High School.

Roll Tribe!

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer