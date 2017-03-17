ACMS Students Receive Award

The Adair County Education Association (ACEA), the Middle Cumberland Education Association (MCEA) and the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) are proud to announce Mirah Murphy and Jessica Hamlett as regional winners in the recent “I Love My Public School” campaign. Both are students at Adair County Middle School. Mirah, the daughter of Sheila and Marion Murphy, wrote a great essay about why she loves ACMS. Jessica, the daughter of Sharon and Richard Hamlett, created a beautiful sketch of what she loves about ACMS. All three organizations were proud to present both young ladies a check for $25.00 and congratulated them on their achievement. Essays and art work from students across Kentucky is displayed at the state capitol in Frankfort, for all of our legislators to view, during March.