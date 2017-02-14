ACES Academic Team Wins District

The Adair County Elementary School Academic Team competed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in the 2017 District Governor’s Cup at Green County Intermediate School and bested two other squads to win and advance to regional competition. In addition to winning the cup, Adair County also claimed first place finishes in Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving (FPS), while several students notched individual victories.

“They’ve been practicing for this since October, so it’s great so see all that work pay off,” says Lisa Newell-Hare, one of the team’s two coaches, along with Jeana Pike. “We’ve got great students and a supportive group of parents who helped make this happen.”

First place individual winners for ACES include Nathan Ballou (arts/humanities), Brody Blair (language arts), Hallie Burton (math and composition), Michael Cook (science), and Bailey Watts (social studies). Other top-five finishers were Joseph Kotter, second place in arts/humanities; Kiana McHolan, second place in language arts and composition; Watts, third place in math; Madison Irvin, third place in composition; Andrew Zinati, fourth place in science; Blair, fourth place in arts/humanities; Luke Rich, fifth place in social studies; and Gabe Larguero, fifth place in math.

The winning FPS team featured Cook, McHolan, Rich, and William Rowe. Their topic Saturday was “genetics.” “These students never cease to amaze me with their creativity and problem-solving skills,” says Pike, who focuses her coaching duties on FPS. “They’ve worked hard to learn and apply the six-step creative problem solving model to complex issues facing society today. It was a great challenge for them and they’re truly winners in my eyes.”

Arguably the most competitive portion of the competition Saturday was the Quick Recall tournament. ACES lost the first match of the day, 20-17 to Metcalfe County, before bouncing back with a win over Metcalfe and two consecutive victories over Green County. “I was really proud of how they came back after losing the first one,” says Newell Hare. “They kept the right attitude the whole time.” Starters for the Quick Recall team were Blair, Burton, Kotter, and Watts. Subs were Ballou, Rich, Larguero, Irvin, Cook, Zinati, Grant Adamson, Chloe Copeland, Mason Holliman, and Kaydence Karnes.

The ACES Academic Team will compete in Governor’s Cup Region competition March 4 at Clinton County Middle School. “We can’t wait for region,” Newell-Hare says. “The students are excited for the opportunity.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools