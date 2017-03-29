ACHS Art Students Dominate Region Competition

Adair County High School art students competed against a talented pool of artists from seven other school districts last week at the Kentucky Art Education Association (KyAEA) Caveland Region Art Show. Adair’s group impressed judges across the board, taking home the most awards of any school and sending four students on to state competition.

“I’m most proud of the amount and the diversity of our entries,” says ACHS art teacher Cayce Davenport. “It’s the most we’ve ever entered and they all did well. It wasn’t just upperclassmen either.”

Senior Serena Corbin took home the most coveted award of the competition, winning Best of Show for her graphic design entry, “The Peacock and the Crane.” Corbin also finished first in drawing for the work “Aging Man.” Both entries will be featured at state competition. Corbin’s third entry, another drawing, “Septic Eye,” was awarded third place.

Elizabeth Spoon will also have two entries at state – “Sea Pot” and “Hoot” – both in the ceramics category. Victoria Harp, the first place winner in printmaking with “Bee Original” will join Corbin and Spoon at state, as will Erika McClintock, whose fiber arts and textile design piece, “Alienated,” earned a second place award.

Other top finishers for Adair included Jacob Absher (second place in mixed media), Layla Zech (third place in graphic design), Camellia Pearson (third place in printmaking), Maddie Harmon (honorable mention in printmaking), and Sarah Brockman (honorable mention in fiber arts and textile design).

“I’m very proud of all the work these nine students put into their entries,” Davenport says. “They are great ambassadors for our school district and I’m glad they’re being recognized.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools