ACHS Hosts FFA Regionals

March 31, 2017

Adair County High School FFA students competed against neighboring high schools Thursday morning at FFA Regionals, hosted at ACHS. Adair County received a superior rating in every single competition and several teams and individuals earned top finishes.

“All of our students worked very hard on the competitions,” says agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor Kirby Hancock. “It’s not easy to receive a superior rating so they should be proud of how they performed.”

Two individuals captured first place finishes in their respective competitions: Miller Young in Turf and Lawn Management and Ty Cheatham in the freshmen quiz contest. Dylan Hancock finished second in the Diversified Crop Production contest, and Sarah Hancock finished second in Diversified Ag Production.

The welding team – consisting of Jacob Campbell, Mason Carter, Clint Garrison, and Jaykob Lee – earned a third place finish, as did the small power equipment team, made up of Corey Scott, Marcus Samuell, Lexi Feese, and Dana Greer. The ag mechanics team, featuring Brady Baker, Sam Baker, Trevor Cole, and Matthew McCarol, finished fourth.

The ACHS freshmen who competed in the parliamentary procedure contest earned a superior rating. Team members are Ty Cheatham, Brianna Dale, Emily Farmer, Kiley Feese, Maddie Harmon, Shelby Jones, Walker Karnes, Rebecca Mahieu, Jeanene Pike, Elizabeth Stamper, and Kara Turner.

The only other item on the day’s agenda was the election for next year’s regional officers. Susan Spinks will represent Adair County as reporter. The Adair County School District offers congratulations to all participating students for their exemplary representation of their school, county, and the agriculture community.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools