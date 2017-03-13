ACHS Student Recognized for Welding Ability

Adair County High School student Mason Carter won first place in welding last weekend at the Regional Skills Competition held at Somerset Community College. Along with the first place finish, Carter, a junior, also earned scholarship money from the Kentucky Welding Institute.

“I’m very proud of this young man and his accomplishments thus far,” says Adair County welding teacher Barney Taylor.

Carter will continue competition next month at the state level, where he compete against top welding students from all over Kentucky.