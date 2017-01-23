ACHS Students Earn 359 College Hours in Fall Semester

Students at Adair County High School are getting an early start on their college journeys by taking courses, either online or on campus, while they’re still in high school. Fifty-four juniors and seniors at ACHS took advantage of the opportunity last semester and earned 359 college credit hours in the process.

“It’s been proven that taking college classes and earning credit hours while students are still in high school is a great predictor that they’ll go on to succeed in college,” says ACHS Principal Troy Young. “They go into that first year, they already know what to expect, they already know how to prepare, and there is not that shock of going from high school to college.”

At a cost of only about $50 per credit hour, college courses for ACHS students are incredibly cost effective, giving students and parents the chance to potentially save thousands of dollars by earning credits while still in high school. The current semester might even outperform the impressive numbers from the fall semester. With 60 students currently enrolled in classes, they could earn as many as 390 combined hours. “It’s all about giving the students options,” Young says. “This is a great opportunity for a lot of kids.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools