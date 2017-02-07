ACHS Students Raise Organ Donor Awareness

Adair County High School’s Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) Club was recognized Tuesday for obtaining more than 50 new signees to the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. More than 40 HOSA chapters competed in the five-week drive, and Adair County finished tied for third among the participants.

For the club’s efforts, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) community educator Stephanie Grooms presented the group with a $50 check to help cover expenses at next month’s Kentucky HOSA Conference in Louisville. Health sciences instructor Jennifer Carter says the achievement is far greater, however, than the monetary reward.

“As young adults, they’re really good at spreading the word about organ donation,” Carter says. “They talk to family members about it, they talk to their friends and relatives, and they’ve really touched a lot of people with the effort they put into this drive.”

Statewide, the drive resulted in more than 500 new names being added to the organ donor registry. Adair County finished behind McCracken County and Ballard County, and tied with Madison County and Clay County. Carter says the drive served as an opportunity to educate her students on the importance of organ donation.

“I think they learned a lot and I’m proud of how they really took it to heart,” Carter says. “They have the knowledge now to make those decisions and also to help others make that decision.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools