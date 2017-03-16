ACHS Students Recognized at Art Competition

A talented quartet of senior art students at Adair County High School were recognized earlier this month at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) in Bowling Green, Ky. for their entries in the Scholastic Art & Writing competition, a national contest for high school students. Hanna Scott, Elizabeth Spoon, Jacob Absher, and Serena Corbin each won awards at the event, held Saturday, March 4.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to have all these students in the art room,” says ACHS art teacher Cayce Davenport. “They are part of a very creative and unique group of seniors this year. Their future is filled with creative, innovative spirit.”

Scott received the highest honors for which she was eligible, the Visions Award nomination and a Gold Key, for her ceramic work “Toxic” – a set of lungs featuring burn holes and a few scattered cigarette butts. Davenport says Scott’s passion for theater is reflected in her art. “Her theatrical traits are consistently evident in her artwork,” Davenport says. “Most, if not all of her art will be driven by heavy symbolism both personal and socially charged. She is an all-around creative soul who can draw, sculpt, act, and sing.”

Spoon also earned a Gold Key in ceramics with “Under the Sea.” Davenport says Spoon’s work is consistent with her interests. “Elizabeth has a proclivity for ceramics and underwater scenes,” Davenport says. “It was no surprise that she would marry the two at some point. Her creative ambition makes me both inspired and nervous. Whenever she gets an idea she’s excited about, I know that means a few days of nervous assistance on my part.”

Absher took home a Silver Key for “Coy Koi,” a two-dimensional work. His entry, Davenport explains, reflects his unpredictability. “You never quite know what’s going to come out of Jacob Absher,” Davenport explains. “He approaches mature, introspective concepts with wit and humor. He’s also not afraid to work with non-traditional or various materials.”

Corbin received two honorable mentions for her entries. “Serena is unquestionably one of the most talented students I’ve ever had the pleasure to have in class,” Davenport says. “Last summer she was accepted into the highly prestigious Governor’s School for the Arts. This came as no surprise given her extraordinary skill level. I have been so proud of her growth, personally and artistically.”

The contestants’ works were blindly judged based on originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal vision or voice.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools