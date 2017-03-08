ACMS Sixth Grade Students of the Month

Adair County Middle School recently selected eight students – three boys and five girls – to serve as its sixth grade Students of the Month. The students were chosen based on their improved academic performance, exemplary behavior, and positive attitude.

The students selected are, from left: Wynter Beach (social studies), Rachel Brown (reading), Jarret Janes (science), and Ethan Knifley (math). Back row: Kami Pike (social studies), Mary Gutelius (science), Braeden Coomer (math), and Jessica Hamlett (reading).

Congratulations to these students!