ACPC Students Promote Energy Sustainability

Students at the Adair County Primary Center have BIG plans to make a difference in the world. 2nd Grade students in the Student Technology Leadership Program or STLP are working on a community service project. The group created and starred in a video to address issues of saving water, electricity, and trees. Their video is entitled “12 Easy Ways to Save the Planet”. Each student participated in the research, script planning, videography, acting, video editing and promotion of the video. Their project has made it to the STLP Kentucky State Championship April 12. To help show the impact that the project has made we are simply asking people to watch the video and tell us where they are from. The goal is to try to get as many views as possible before the students go to the competition. The students would love for people to leave a comment and also leave their location. You can leave a comment on YouTube and the video is also posted on the “Adair County Primary Center” Facebook page.

Besides making the video, students had other BIG plans to go along with their project. They wanted to teach all of the students in their school ways to save water, electricity, and trees. STLP students have taught a lesson to all the students in their building. As part of the lesson they told students about their project, the planning and research process, deciding on parts, taping their video segments, and what goes into the editing process. One thing they shared is that movie making takes a lot of time. Sometimes you have to take re-take after re-take until you finally like it. They have enough extra footage for bloopers. Then they played their video to the class followed by going into detail about what an “Energy Vampire” is (mentioned in the video) and how to look for them.

For the month of March students plan to send home an “Energy Vampire” checklist for families to do together and send back to school (will be sent next week). An “Energy Vampire” is an electrical device that you may think is off but it is still using electricity. Some easy ways to identify an “Energy Vampire” is if the device or plug is warm to the touch (like a cell phone charger) or if you turn the lights off in a room and find that a device is still lit up (video game consoles and DVD players are notorious). Students will simply take the paper home, look in a few of the rooms at their house, and then check off that room on a paper, have their parents sign the paper, and return it. It is up to parents if they want to unplug something or not. The checklist is to simply make people aware of the energy vampires in their home. Our STLP students are the test group. One student and his mom wrote down all the energy vampires they found and it was over 20. Even though these devices may only use a little electricity, every day for 365 days could end up being dollars that could have been spent on a vacation or something else.

Also, Kentucky Living Magazine has interviewed the students and they are helping to promote the video through their social media outlets.

All in all we would love to have the community help us and these students want to know that they did make a difference. If you have trouble leaving a comment and still want to let us know what you thought, you may also send a comment to our STLP Leader at our school at the following email address: laura.marcum@adair.kyschools.us

This video was meant to be shared.