ACPC Students Use Household Items to Make Musical Instruments

Music programs across the country are celebrating National Music in Our Schools Month this March and both Adair County Primary Center and Adair County Elementary School are getting in on the action with a wide array of special performances and activities. At ACPC, almost 30 students undertook an out-of-class, take-home project this week, with a goal of building homemade musical instruments.

“I love this activity because there is so much creativity involved,” says ACPC music teacher Laura Marcum. “We find that different materials make different sounds as well as items of different sizes. It’s also a great time to make a science connection and talk about vibrations and how sound travels.”

Students who undertook the challenge were allowed this week to demonstrate and present their creations to their respective music classes. During these presentations, students explained the materials they used and the steps taken to complete the work. Instruments created included drums, guitars, horns, woodwinds, and a wide array of percussion instruments.

Students who participated in the take-home project included: Aydin Barnett, Easton Burton, Emma Caldwell, Jayden Campbell, Marley Corbin, Emma Dorman, Madison Foster, Bowen Furkin, Natalie Goodin, Madelyn Grant, Trinity Hancock, Jaymeson Harmon, Riley Harrison, Jaylei Helm, Elijah Hensley, Harley Hensley, Kassidy Judd, Emma Meagher, Braxton Meyer, Jaiden Milby, Layla Murphy, Kimberly Pedro-Pablo, Mason Taylor, Sophie Taylor, Crystal Vertrees, Cade Wall.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools