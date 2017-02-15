Adair County Artist Featured in Traveling Exhibit

An Adair County Elementary School fourth grader’s artwork is currently featured in “A Matter of Perspective,” a traveling exhibit comprised of original artwork created by students with disabilities from across Kentucky. Aiden Pelston, a student in Missy Garmon’s class, made the cut this year with “Ice Cream Shoppe.”

“I’m so proud of Aiden and happy that he’s being recognized for his creativity,” Garmon says. “Children with disabilities are kids just like everyone else and it’s nice to see them get the spotlight.”

Aiden’s work is currently on display in ACES’ library, but will move on to another county at the end of the week. The exhibit will return to Columbia, at the Adair County Public Library, in July.

The exhibit is sponsored by VSA Kentucky, a nonprofit organization that promotes art, education, and creative expression. The exhibit begins every year in Louisville before making its way around the state. “We’ve done this for many years now,” Garmon says. “It’s a great program and we’re happy to be included in it.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools