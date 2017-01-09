Adair County Community Voice

Adair County Clerk’s Office Closed for MLK Day

The Adair County Clerk’s Office will be closed Saturday, January 14th and Monday, January 16th for the State and County Holiday given to employees in observance of Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday.

 

Adair County Clerk and Staff

