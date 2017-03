On March 9, at 5:05 a.m, Columbia Police Department Officer Josh Brockman initiated a traffic stop on 2002 Oldsmobile around the 900 block of Russell Springs Rd.

As a result of the stop, 18-year-old Tomas Cruz was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree Methamphetamine. Cruz was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail by CPD Officers Josh Brockman and Charles Greer.

By, Ofc. Josh Brockman

Columbia Police Department

Chief Jason Cross