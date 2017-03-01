Adair woman arrested on drug charges

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Durbin arrested a 21-year-old Jessica Melson on Monday for drug charges after receiving a call of an intoxicated woman being the wheel of a vehicle at the Road Side Park off of South 55.

Melson was found to be in procession of meth and marijuana. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and license to be in possession. Deputy Durbin was assisted on the scene by Columbia Police Officers Jordan dean and Sergeant Jr. Murphy.