American Red Cross seeks volunteers

The Lake Cumberland Chapter of the American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires and often disasters in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes the following counties: Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support, and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning.

Last year, the Red Cross provided disaster assistance to 165 families in the Lake Cumberland service area.

Volunteers may apply online by visiting www.redcross.org/volunteer.