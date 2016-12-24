Arrest Made After Vehicle Stolen, Other Vehicles Burglarized

Adair County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Hitch responded to a call around 8 a.m. Friday on Reynolds Lane in Columbia. It was reported that numerous vehicles in this area had

been burglarized.

After a lengthy investigation it was determined that half a dozen vehicles had been burglarized and later determined that a 1999 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen from Dillon Street and used in the burglaries.

Sgt. Gary Roy from the Columbia Police Department later located the stolen Jeep. During the investigation, evidence was recovered that led Deputy Hitch to a residence on Greensburg Street where he located Patrick Tyler Stapleton, 19, of Columbia. Stapleton was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Jail on numerous charges that include theft

of a motor vehicle.

Several thousand dollars of stolen property have been recovered at this time. The investigation is ongoing and other arrests are likely. Deputy Hitch was assisted by Sheriff Harrison Moss, Deputy Derek Padgett, Sgt. Gary Roy and Officer Jamie Cole.