Athletic Director Announces Admission, Parking Plans for District Tournaments

Adair County High School is set to host the upcoming boys’ and girls’ 20th District basketball tournaments next week, and Athletic Director Brent Campbell has issued the new parking and admission regulations for the tournaments, which differ from the regular season rules.

The nightly admission cost will be $6 per person, including students and those who bought passes for the regular season. All paying fans must park in the front of the school, or in the student parking lot, and enter through the front lobby. Only players, coaches, cheerleaders, administrators, and officials may enter through the back door, where a pass gate will be set up (for convenience, there will also be a pass gate in the front lobby). Any vehicle in the back parking lot, with the exception of school buses, must have an authorized pass to park there. Seating will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis, as season seats will not be valid for the postseason.

The girls’ tournament starts next Tuesday, Feb. 21. Marion County and Taylor County play the first game, starting at 5:30 p.m., and the Lady Indians will play the next game against Campbellsville, starting at 7 p.m. The boys’ tourney tips off Wednesday night with the Indians facing Campbellsville at 6:30 p.m. Taylor County’s boys will play Marion County Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The girls’ and boys’ championship games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively, with both contests tipping off at 6:30 p.m.