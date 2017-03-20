Baseball Team Dedicates Season to Kim Downs, ALS Awareness

The Adair County High School baseball team lost its season opener Thursday to Washington County by a score of 19-6, but the real story of the day took place prior to the game, when siblings McKenna and Grayson Downs threw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Every year, the baseball team dedicates the season to a cause, and this year the team will be playing to raise awareness of ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in honor of Kim Downs, a former Adair County teacher who is currently battling the disease. The team decided to let two of her children throw out the first pitches.

Public address announcer Chad Myers spoke on behalf of the organization prior to the game, and offered the following remarks: “Each year the ACHS baseball team dedicates the season to a cause near and dear to our hearts. … We dedicate this season to Kim Downs. Ms. Kim was a teacher at Adair County Primary Center. She was diagnosed with ALS a couple years ago. … We love you, Ms. Kim, and wish the best for you and your family. We proudly dedicate this season in your honor, Ms. Kim Downs.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools