Beta Club Shines at State Convention

Eleven members of the Adair County High School Beta Club were in Lexington Sunday and Monday for competitions at the annual state convention. The quiz bowl team, competing against more than 50 other clubs from across the state, managed an impressive, top-eight finish.

“I was very proud of them,” says ACHS science teacher Sheila Willis, who serves as the club’s co-sponsor, along with Dawn Baker. “Their behavior was exemplary, their effort in the competitions was stellar, and they really represented our school and our community very well.”

In addition to the strong finish in Quiz Bowl, Jaiden Taylor finished third in the science written assessment competition.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools