Body Found Near Bypass, North 55

Emergency personnel are on the scene at the interchange of the Veterans Memorial Bypass and Campbellsville Road after a body was found down an embankment.

Emergency 911 received a call just before 10 a.m. that a local real estate agent was gathering signs and discovered the body. Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Durbin arrived on the scene and confirmed there was a badly decomposed body not far from the bypass, located near the northwest corner of the intersection.

Deputy Coroner Greg Mann is working the case for the coroner’s office and Kentucky State Police will investigate. Mann asked if anyone knows any information or knows of anyone who is missing, to call 911 or KSP at 270-384-4796.