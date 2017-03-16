A BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District on 5025 Greensburg Rd. -6960 Greensburg Rd., Slick Rock Rd. West, Cedar Grove Rd., Dick Grant Rd., Becam Rogers Rd., Brockman-Keltner Rd., Meyer Rd., Roy Garrison Rd., Beginning at Milltown Road off Greensburg Rd. down to the Hazel Clark Rd.

The advisory has been issued due to changing valves.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore this Boil Water Advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bring the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

The advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.

For more information concerning the Boil Water Advisory, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District, 270-384-2181.

Date Issued: 3/16/17

Time Issued: 11:00 a.m.