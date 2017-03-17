A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District on Holmes Bend Rd. and all side roads in between.

The advisory has been issued due to main line leak.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore this Boil Water Advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bring the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

The advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.

For more information concerning the Boil Water Advisory, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District, 270-384-2181.

Date Issued: 3/17/17

Time Issues: 11:00 a.m.