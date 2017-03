March 30, 2017

As of 10:10 a.m. on March 30, 2017, the boil water advisory for residents on 2127 Milltown Rd. down to 4350 Milltown Rd., and all side roads in between and also all of Portland Rd., Old Portland Rd., Charlie Smith Rd., Flatwoods Rd., Kemp Rd., and Bill Handy Rd.has been lifted by the Division of Water Columbia Office. This means your water is safe for human consumption. You no longer have to boil your water.

Thank You

Columbia Adair Utilities District