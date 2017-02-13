Boil Water Advisory Lifted

Columbia/Adair Utilities District

February 13, 2017

As of 10:00 a.m. on February 13, 2017 the boil water advisory for customers on Liberty Rd. and all side roads in between has been lifted by the Division of Water Columbia Office. This means your water is safe for human consumption. You no longer have to boil your water.

Thank You

Columbia Adair Utilities District