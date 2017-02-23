Boil Water Advisory Lifted

February 22, 2017

As of 9:45 a.m. on February 22, 2017 the boil water advisory for customers on Milltown Rd, Milltown Church Rd. and all side roads in that area and starting at the red light at Wal-Mart down to 5055 Edmonton Rd and all side roads in between has been lifted by the Division of Water Columbia Office. This means your water is safe for human consumption. You no longer have to boil your water.

Thank You

