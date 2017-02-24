More than a dozen local families were recognized at Adair County Primary Center Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 for their completion of the Born Learning Academy, a series of six workshops for parents of children not yet enrolled in school. The goal of the academy is to show parents how to turn everyday moments into learning opportunities.

“Children do not come with instructions,” explains Dr. Pamela Stephens, Adair County’s interim superintendent, who handed out diplomas at the program. “New parents can learn these parenting skills that are easy and accessible but also very effective.”

Thursday’s program was the sixth and final installment of the 2016-2017 school year, and featured a meal, workshop, short lecture, activities for children, and the presentation of diplomas. Parents who attended said they learned valuable information to help prepare their children for future school success.

“The parents have shown a genuine interest in getting their child ready for school,” says ACPC Family Resource Center coordinator Paula Garrison. “They are to be commended for their dedication to attending these sessions.”

The program was brought to Adair County through funding from the United Way Born Learning Academy driven by Toyota, and is supported by the Adair County School District, Adair Family Resource Centers, and the Adair County Early Childhood Council.

Garrison wishes to thank the many community supporters who helped make the very first Born Learning Academy at ACPC a success. Contributing organizations included Columbia United Methodist Church, Central Church of Christ, Trinity United Methodist Church, Columbia Church of Christ, Old Concord United Methodist Church, and Columbia Baptist Church, Little Lambs, volunteers from Lindsey Wilson College, the Adair County Public Library, the Adair County Cooperative Extension Office, the Health Dept. H.A.N.D.S. program, and ACPC staff.

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools