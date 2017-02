The Adair County Community Voice Superbowl Contest was as close one, just like Superbowl 51. In the end, Jennifer Brock picked six correct predictions to separate her entry from multiple entries that were tied at five correct predictions.

“I just went down the list and made my picks,” says Brock. “It probably only took me 30 seconds to finish it.”

For the win, Brock takes home a prize pack worth more than $120!

Thanks to everyone for playing.