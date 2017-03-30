Build a Book Program Encourages Families to Read

March 30, 2017

Adair County Primary Center hosted “Build a Book” Tuesday evening, allowing parents and students the opportunity to work together and create a book for the entire family to read and enjoy together.

The program was sponsored by the ACPC Family Resource Center, Title I, and 21st CCLC-Camp Casey, and featured Lindsey Wilson College literature students assisting the families with their creations. “We appreciate the support of Lindsey Wilson College students in our parent involvement programs,” says ACPC Family Resource Center coordinator Paula Garrison. “ACPC students finished the night with their own unique book in which they used their imagination and creativity.”