Campbellsville University athletic fieldhouse catches fire

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University’s H&W Sport Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse caught fire earlier today, Feb. 8, at approximately 1 p.m. ET. Everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

The fire was discovered inside the locker room storage and laundry area by Adam Preston and Alex Adams, men’s soccer coaches.

“Student safety was our number one concern,” Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of CU, said. “Luckily we had two coaches who discovered the fire and made sure no one was in the building. Our maintenance and facilities crew arrived quickly to turn off the gas, electric and other utilities. We’re thankful no one was hurt.”

“It’s a sad thing,” said Rusty Hollingsworth, director of athletics. “This has been a great building for this university for a long time. We had people in this community come over to watch games here, and at one time it was married student housing.

“I’d like to say thank you to everybody who made the area as safe of an environment as they could with the fire, and a special thanks to Taylor County’s Fire Department for arriving and extinguishing the fire quickly,” he said.

The H&W Fieldhouse was dedicated to former Tiger and longtime supporter Ronnie Hord. Hord, the former owner of H&W Sport Shop in Campbellsville, Ky., started a partnership with CU in 1969 and H&W Sport Shop has been a corporate sponsor for many years.

By Drew Tucker, marketing and media relations coordinator