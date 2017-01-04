Cane Valley Mill Road couple caught stealing, put in jail

Deputy Josh Durbin of the Adair County Sheriff’s Office received back to back reports of residences in Adair County being burglarized. After an all night investigation, and members of the Adair County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3 of a residence being occupied by 29 year old Jordan Durham and 26 year old Brittany Durham on Cane Valley Mill Road.

Deputies were able to locate several thousand dollars of stolen items inside the residence as well as a storage building located on the property stolen from the burglarized houses.

Jordan Durham was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug

paraphernalia. Brittany Durham was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Deputy Durbin was assisted by Sheriff Harrison Moss, Deputy Justin Cross, Deputy Derek Padgett, Deputy Brandon Hitch and Trooper Levi Scott. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office believe that other residences may have been burglarized and are urging people to report any stolen items in the area.

If you have any information that may assist in this ongoing investigation, please contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 270-384-2776 or the Adair County 911 Dispatch at 270-384-6464.