Adair County Elementary School celebrated Career Day last Friday, March 10, with 50 volunteers on hand to talk to students about the many options available to them after high school. In addition to the community members in attendance to discuss their respective professions with all three grade levels at the school, students from Adair County High School spoke to fifth graders about the career pathway options at ACHS.

“We want to give students that valuable insight and introduction to a variety of careers,” says ACES Family Resource coordinator Debbie Cowan, who organized the event. “It’s about exposure to different careers and the employment skills and soft skills they require. We also want to plant the seeds for college.”

Robin Loy, the college and career readiness counselor at ACHS, says the day served as an opportunity for the two schools to collaborate for an important cause. “The elementary school has made a strong commitment to early college and career awareness and developing student leadership,” Loy says. “By focusing on fifth grade, we are targeting a key transition point for students who will begin exploring careers in greater depth as they enter middle school.”

Students Friday learned about a wide array of career options as well as the educational and experience requirements for various jobs. There were hands-on opportunities for the pupils to try their hands at various trades, and reports indicate that students were engaged and enthusiastic throughout the day.

According to Loy, the Career Day at ACES falls under the district’s broader focus of preparing every student for college and/or careers after high school. “We are working to provide comprehensive career guidance from pre-K through graduation and beyond,” Loy says. “Hopefully today will allow students to learn more about what they might want to do in the future. It’s also a great experience for the high school students to use their leadership skills and mentor the younger students.”

Cowan wishes to thank both the high school students and community volunteers who gave up their Friday to share their knowledge with the young students. “We owe them a big thank you for their support,” Cowan says. “People gave a lot of their time and that’s huge for our kids.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools