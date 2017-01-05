Chamber Meeting Tuesday Jan. 10

Chamber of Commerce Meeting – Tuesday January 10, 2017

11:45 a.m. at the Cranmer Dining Center – LWC

Jelaine Harlow, Health Educator 3 with Lake Cumberland District Health Department will share “A Closer Look at Lake Cumberland, ” a Community Health Assessment analysis for our District. A brief snapshot of the health of Adair and surrounding counties from data gathered through community assessment will provide information to community partners for their use in grant writing, program planning, needed resources and much more.

www.lcdhd.org

Melody Haynes – works for the Lake Cumberland Area Development District in the Workforce Development department as a Trade Career Manager, Rapid Response Coordinator and the Cumberlands Area WIN Administrator.

Will introduce a program that is now being offered by the Kentucky Career Center Business Services team and other partners of our local Career Centers. The WIN courseware is an online workforce training program designed to provide training for persons attempting to earn a National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) and/or Kentucky Essential Skills Certificate (KEC); and, college preparedness for 2-year degree application assessments. There are three modules within the Soft Skills courseware:

a. Career Readiness (ACT WorkKeys/NCRC);

b. Soft Skills (KEC);

c. College Readiness (training for some college acceptance assessments).

There is no charge to use the WIN courseware for state agencies which provide services to non P-12 clients adult customers. Adult Education centers across the state also have access to use the WIN program as well as some school districts and area technology centers across the state who are providing the WIN Curriculum within their middle and high schools.

Please see the attached Flyer regarding WIN Soft Skills Courseware. This flyer provides information how the courseware can benefit both employers and jobseekers!

Business Services staffs can offer the WIN courseware and the KEC to employers as a tool in Labor Exchange services, Recruitment services, Employer requested assessment and Work Based Training services.

WIN Soft Skills -KY Essential Skills Certificate- Employer Flyer 12022016