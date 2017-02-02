Class of 2021 Find Your Future Expo

The Adair County High School Class of 2021 visited the high school Thursday morning in an important step in the transition from middle school: The Find Your Future Expo. The annual program allows eighth graders to meet older students, representing the school’s various career pathways and clubs, and also talk to college admission counselors, who provide scheduling suggestions based on the students’ hopeful careers.

“We have all of our career and tech programs offered at the high school and the Lake Cumberland Area Technical Center represented here,” says ACHS College and Career Readiness counselor Robin Loy. “Our high school students get to show off all the cool things about their programs and what makes them special, kind of trying to recruit the eighth graders into their pathways.”

The goal of the expo is to introduce the incoming class to all of the many options available in high school and beyond. Students can begin to plan out their career path for high school, and learn about vocations and education opportunities with which they are not familiar. The atmosphere was celebratory, with various high school students taking the microphone to offer a brief pitch of their pathway or club to the middle schoolers. The Youth Services Center provided free drinks and popcorn to all participants.

“We’re trying to give them everything they need to make a good, informed choice when they make their schedule,” Loy says. “There’s something here for everybody.”

By Wes Feese

Media Relations, Adair County Schools