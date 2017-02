CHAMBER MEETING

Tuesday February 14, 2017

11:45 am

LWC Cranmer Dining Center Board Room

Guest Speakers

Alicia Bosela, has master’s degree in plant ecology and former Assist. Director at Clay Hill Memorial Forrest.

She now owns Ironweed Native Plant Nursery in Columbia and also serves on the Columbia Adair County Parks and Recreation Board.

Dr. Pam Stevens, Interim Superintendent, will share information concerning the Adair County Schools.