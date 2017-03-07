Columbia Police Department Reschedules Drug Forum

By Officer Josh Brockman, Information Officer

Columbia Police Department

Chief, Jason Cross

Columbia Police Department would like to congratulate the Adair County Boys Basketball team in their victory over John Hardin in the semi finals of the regional tournament.

We have had several calls from citizens and local elected officials who have expressed interest in attending the drug forum but also want to attend the Regional Championship game to cheer on the Indians. We are going reschedule the drug forum that was originally set for tomorrow at 6 p.m. to Thursday March 16 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

We want as many people as possible to attend both events so go out and cheer on the Indians tomorrow and come out and join us on the 16th .

Thank you

Josh Brockman