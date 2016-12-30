Columbia’s Sleep Inn and Suites now open

A three-story Sleep Inn and Suites hotel, located at 350 Dohoney Trace near the Cumberland Parkway is open for business.

The Sleep Inn and Suites hotel features 66 rooms including 13 suites. Room amenities including king- or queen-size beds, free high-speed Internet access, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, work desk, telephone and flat screen high definition digital television.

The Sleep Inn and Suites hotel features a heated indoor pool, fitness center, business center, large breakfast area and guest laundry services.

Guests of the Sleep Inn & Suites hotel enjoy a complimentary full hot breakfast consisting of eggs, sausage/ bacon/ham, waffles, biscuits and gravy, hot and cold cereals, pastries, breads, muffins, bagels, fruit, coffee, tea and juices.

Children, ages 18 and under, stay free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Discounts are available when booked in advance on a space-available basis for seniors, American Automobile Association members, government and military personnel, business travelers and various groups.

The hotel participates in Choice Privileges, Choice’s frequent-traveler program that allows frequent travelers an opportunity to earn points toward free night stays and gift certificates when staying at any U.S. Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Sleep Inn, Cambria, Quality, Clarion, and MainStay Suites hotels.

The Sleep Inn and Suites hotel is franchised by Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH), one of the world’s largest lodging franchisors. Choice franchises more than 5,000 hotels under the Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn and MainStay Suites brands in 46 countries.

For reservations visit online www.choicehotels.com, contact Choice’s toll-free reservation service at (800)-4CHOICE or the hotel directly at (270) 380-1200.