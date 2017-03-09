Commonwealths’ Attorney Gail Williams will retire at end of month

Commonwealth’s Attorney Gail Williams is stepping down effective March 31.

Williams confirmed that he is retiring during a telephone interview Thursday. Williams, 63, said he made the decision based on declining health.

Gov. Matt Bevin will appoint a replacement. Williams’ term expires January 2019 and will be on the ballot in 2018.

“I’ve turned in the paperwork and started cleaning my desk out,” Williams said.

While he and his wife, Genella, who works in the office with him, have both fought cancer in the past they are both cancer free, he said. Genella has received an all clear from the doctor and Gail has an appointment in April, he said.

However, Williams said he is suffering from a knee problem that is hindering him.

“This office needs somebody here who can devote full time to it,” he said. He said he does not plan to practice law but will go into full-time retirement.

Williams, who retired from the Kentucky State Police prior to becoming an attorney, thanked the citizens of Adair and Casey counties for the opportunity to serve as their commonwealth’s attorney.

“It was an honor and privilege to get to serve the people of Adair and Casey. It was a good way to wind up my career in law enforcement and I am forever grateful,” he said. “My poor, old body is just too frail to continue.”