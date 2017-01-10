County Office Holiday Closings

County Office Holiday Closures

The offices located in the Adair County Annex, 424 Public Square, Columbia, Ky. will be closed Saturday, January 14, 2017 and Monday, January 16, 2017 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

This closure includes the following: Judge Executive Michael Lee Stephens’ office, Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer’s office, the Adair County Sheriff’s Dept., County Attorney Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin’s office, the office of Jeff Feese, PVA, the Green River Animal Shelter, and the Adair County Recycling Center. The 911 Center will be closed for the same time period, but will continue its 24-hour service for dispatching emergency calls.