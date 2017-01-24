CPD Arrests

Columbia Police have arrested 5 more suspects in latest drug sweep. This brings the total to 23 people who have been charged for Trafficking Controlled Substances in the City of Columbia and Adair County. Arrested was :

Brian West, age 36 – Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st offense.

Jose Ignacio Molina, age 24 – Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree. (Methamphetamine)

Dennis L Smith, age 57 – Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree. ( Methamphetamine)

Zachary Derman, age 21 – trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree. ( Methamphetamine)

Megan M Coffey, age 26 – Trafficking ina Controlled Substance 1st Degree. ( Methamphetamine)

All suspects were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. The cases remain under investigation by CPD Detective Brad Scholl.

By, Ofc . Josh Brockman PIO

Columbia Police Department

Chief, Jason Cross