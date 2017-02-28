CPD Arrests Stabbing Suspects

Columbia Police Department Officer’s Drew Conn and Josh Brockman along with Deputy Justin Cross were dispatched to Parkway Manor Lane just off North Bramlett Street early Saturday morning. Adair County 911 had received a report of a possible altercation that had took place resulting in 1 male being stabbed.

Upon arrival officers located the victim and checked the immediate area for the perpetrator but it was found they had fled. Once the scene was secured and reasonable safe Adair County Ems arrived on scene to treat the patient. The patient was transported to TJ Health of Columbia. During the investigation it was found that the perpetrators had forced their way into the victims home. Once inside they began to assault him and robbed him of his wallet, money, and cell phone.

Officers developed some suspects and several hours later obtained warrants for their arrest. Officers searched several locations throughout the early morning hours and throughout the day as it progressed but was unable to locate the suspects.

At or around 8:30 p.m., officers were able to track them down to hotel in the limits of Campbellsville KY. CPD Officers Drew Conn and Josh Brockman travelled to Taylor County where they met with several Campbellsville Police Officers and briefed them on the background of the case and the possible location of the suspects in their jurisdiction. Officers from both agency’s converged on the hotel and was able to identify the room, however the suspects refused to comply with officers to open the door. Officers eventually gained access to the room and three suspects were arrested and transported by Columbia Police back to Adair County and lodged in jail . Arrested were:

– Author Badillo, age 22, of Columbia on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and Robbery 1st Degree.

– Jose Milino, age 24, of Columbia on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Robbery 1st Degree and Promoting Contraband 1st degree.

– Jennifer Gayde, age 32, of Columbia on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Robbery 1st Degree.

All three were incarcerated with bonds set at 100,000 dollars. As of this press release, the victim who is unnamed at this time was released from the hospital but will undergo additional medical treatment for facial fractures and a puncture wound to his right side. The case is being investigated by Officer Drew Conn and assisted by Officer Josh Brockman. At this time Officers believe that the case is drug related in origin.