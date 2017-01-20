CPD Arrests

Columbia Police Department continued arrests in latest round of sweeps. CPD officers have arrested 7 more Adair County residents on drug trafficking charges bringing the total number to 18 people charged . Arrested were:

John Thompson, age 37,- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd offense . ( Methamphetamine )

James Brandon Carey, age 27, 5 counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree . ( Methamphetamine)

Larry Taylor, age 36, -2 counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree . ( Methamphetamine )

William David Brockman, age 36, – 2 counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree .

Sandy Jody Curry, age 31, – Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2 nd Degree. 2 counts of Trafficking in Marijuana ( Firearm Enhanced )

Julie Franklin, age 19, – Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree ( Methamphetamine )

Candice Thomas , age 35 , Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree

The cases remain under investigation by CPD Detective Brad Scholl and more arrests are forthcoming.

By , Ofc. Josh Brockman PIO

Columbia Police Department

Chief, Jason Cross