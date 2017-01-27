CPD Locates Stolen Truck, Arrests Made

Columbia Police Department arrested 3 suspects from Williamsburg KY on auto-theft charges after locating a stolen vehicle.

On 1-26-2017 Columbia Police received a call from a Detective with Lafayette Police Department in Tennessee. The Detective advised officers he was working a case on a stolen white 2000 Dodge pickup truck from their area. They had information indicating that the truck was in the area of Walmart off of Burkesville Road. CPD officers responded to the area and located a truck matching the description but had a different registration tag. After further investigation it was found that the plates had been switched and it was a positive ID on the stolen truck. Arrested on charges were:

Jonathon Siler, age 30 of Williamsburg – 1. Receiving Stolen Property over/10,000 AUTO

Outstanding Warrant of Arrest served from Whitley County KY Circuit Court. 3. Outstanding Arrest Warrant from Kentucky Parole Board served.

Daryl Moore, age 26 of Williamsburg – 1. Receiving Stolen Property over/10,000 Auto 2. Improper Registration Plates.

Jessica McCullah, age 22 of Williamsburg – 1. Receiving Stolen Property over 10,000 auto. 2. Improper Registration Plates. 3. Giving Police Officer False Name or Address.

All three were lodged in Adair County Jail and will face additional charges in Tennessee. Sgt. Junior Murphy is continuing investigation.