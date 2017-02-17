CPD Makes More Arrests

On February 16, 2017, Columbia Police Department arrested an Adair County man on drug trafficking charges. Brandon Burton, 33, of Columbia was located after officers had been searching for him for several weeks in reference to the department’s latest round of arrests involving the illegal trafficking of narcotics.

Burton was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. With this arrest the Columbia Police Department has charged 24 people since January with Trafficking in Controlled Substances.

Also on February 16, 2017, the Columbia Police Department arrived at a residence located off of South Reed Street to attempt to serve an outstanding warrant from Adair County District Court. Officers were able to make contact with suspect and take him in to custody. Officers also found subject to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the arrest.

Zachary Janes of Columbia was arrested by CPD Sgt. JR Murphy on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Warrant of Arrest was executed. Janes was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

On February 14, 2017 the Columbia Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Greensburg Street. The officers were advised that a male subject was unlawfully on the property. Upon officer’s arrival, they came into contact with 18 year-old Thomas Cruz. Cruz was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree. Cruz was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail by CPD Officer John Dial.