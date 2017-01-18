CPD Makes Several Arrests

Columbia Police Department arrested several Adair County residents on drug charges. The arrests have spanned weeks as CPD officers began executing sealed indictments. The warrants were a result of a several month long investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances in the City of Columbia and Adair County. The arrest as of this date include:

Christine Goulet, age 47 – 3 counts of Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st degree (Opiates)

April Morrow, age 34 – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree ( Methamphetamine)

Jacqueline McCasland, age 36 – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree ( Methamphetamine ) Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree Methamphetamine, Possession Controlled Substance 3rd degree, Possession of Marijuana .

Jeffrey Sullivan, age 50 – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Angela Estes, age 47- Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Brandon Greer, age 27 – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Brant “Archie “ Lane , age 39 – 2 counts Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree. ( Methamphetamine) Persistent Felony Offender 2nd Degree.

Author Badillo, age 21 – Trafficking within 1000 ft of a school.

Richard Oldham, age 35 – 2 counts Trafficking Controlled Substance 2nd Degree. ( Drug Unspecified)

Kevin Vanarsdale, age 47 – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree . ( Methamphetamine)

Jacob Stotts, age 22 – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1 st Degree. (Methamphetamine).

The above was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. CPD Detective Brad Scholl is continuing the investigations. More arrests are forthcoming.

“ Columbia Police will continue to work vigorously on the illegal drug trade in Adair County. We appreciate our Commonwealth Attorney Gail Williams and his office for their commitment in helping us remove drug dealers from our streets,” says Chief Cross.

By, Ofc. Josh Brockman PIO

Columbia Police Department

Chief Jason Cross