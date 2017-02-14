CPD Officer Apprehends Pursuit Suspect

Josh Brockman of Columbia Police Department apprehended Cordez Lawerence of Bowling Green after a brief foot chase that ended near the intersection of the bypass and south Hwy. 55 early Tuesday morning.

“We got a call from the Russell County Sheriff’s Department around 10:30 p.m. on Monday about a high speed pursuit that was coming toward Adair County on south Hwy. 55,” said Brockman. “We went out there to intercept the vehicle alongside the Adair County Sheriff’s department and two troopers from KSP.”

The vehicle was disabled by spike strips deployed by KSP trooper Levi Scott in the area of Gaddie Shamrock but the operator fled on foot. After approximately two hours of searching the area near the abandoned vehicle, the Russell County Sheriff’s department, Kentucky State Police, Columbia Police Department, Adair County Sheriff’s department and Adair County Constable Jason Rector, were unable to find the suspect. 13 total units responded to the call and the Russell County Sheriff’s department even deployed their K9 unit

Approximately one hour later, an off-duty dispatcher saw the suspect cross the road on Hwy. 55 near the bypass and officers converged on the area. CPD officer Brockman observed the male suspect running out of the woods and into a yard. After identifying himself as a police officer the suspect continued to run back into the woods. Officer Brockman gave chase and caught the suspect near the bypass as KSP troopers were able to head him off.

“He came out of the woods and went running towards a house then he ran into the woods, down to the bottom of a holler where he crossed a field and I was finally able to catch him near the bypass close to the juvenile detention center,” said Brockman. “I apprehended him and all the other units came out and assisted; we turned him over to Russell County’s Sheriff’s department after citing him with a fleeing and evading charge because they had several more charges against him.”

Cordez Lawerence, 33, of Bowling Green was charged by Columbia Police with Fleeing and Evading Police, 2nd degree on foot, and was released to the custody of Russell County Sheriff’s department where he faces multiple felony charges in addition to four outstanding warrants.