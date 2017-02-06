CPD Press Release

On February 3, 2017 at 10:17 p.m, Columbia Police Department Officer Josh Brockman arrested 32 year-old Nicki George of Columbia after being dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Campbellsville Street.

George was charged with: Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (Hydrocodone); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified); Possession of a Legend Drug; Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

George was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. Columbia Police was assisted in stop by Adair Sheriff’s Department.