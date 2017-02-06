Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

CPD Press Release

By

On February 3, 2017 at 10:17 p.m, Columbia Police Department Officer Josh Brockman arrested 32 year-old Nicki George of Columbia after being dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Campbellsville Street.

George was charged with: Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (Hydrocodone); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified); Possession of a Legend Drug; Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

George was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. Columbia Police was assisted in stop by Adair Sheriff’s Department.

Like Us!

Like Us!

Subscribe to the Community Voice

SUBSCRIBE NOW