TONIGHT’S DRUG FORUM HAS BEEN MOVED TO THE CIRCUIT COURT ROOM IN THE ADAIR COUNTY JUDICIAL CENTER –

Columbia Police would like to let everyone know we have moved the drug forum scheduled for tonight at 6 pm from City Hall over to the circuit court room at the the Adair County Judicial center across the street.

We feel there will more adequate seating at that location as seating in City Hall is limited.